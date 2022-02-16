 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,999,000

BREATHTAKING MOUNTAIN & CITY VIEWS! Spectacular residence nestled on a peaceful Catalina Foothills cul-de-sac. This property neighbors an 11+ acre nature preserve providing ultimate privacy! Discover an inviting living/dining area featuring high ceilings, handsome engineered wood flooring & striking light fixtures throughout. Aesthetically and architecturally pleasing! The stunning gourmet kitchen showcases white cabinetry, quartz countertops, high-end SS appliances, center island, and additional bar seating. Home features 2 master suites perfect for multi generational living. Absolutely gorgeous backyard featuring covered patio space with built-in BBQ, sparkling pool, premium turf & Ramada with a fireplace for those cool Tucson evenings. Not to mention the INCREDIBLE views all around!!

