 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,999,999

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,999,999

Views on Views!!!This spectacular contemporary will take your breath away. Guard gated in one of Tucson's finest communities. We present this completely renovated modern masterpiece where tranquility meets luxury. Beautiful porcelain flooring throughout, Thermador gourmet kitchen with custom contemporary cabinetry. Walls of cabinets in the grand butler's pantry, and soaring ceilings throughout the home. This property features modern top of the line finishes everywhere you turn. 4bd/3 1/2 ba masonry stucco construction, paver circular driveway with additional lower parking area. Walls of windows capture 360 degree beauty of our sonoran desert and twinkling city lights. Brand new roof and hvac's This home is situated on 1.83 acres of private living space.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News