4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $135,000

Impeccably remodeled spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom condo in desirable Barcelona Manor, near Oracle and Orange Grove. This home offers stainless steel appliances, inside laundry, laminate wood floors, large covered balcony with a view. HOA includes 2 Pools, BBQ's, Playground, Rec Center, Water/Sewer/Refuse, external structure & Roof Maintenance, Termite Control, and more. Minutes away from shopping, downtown, and UofA.

