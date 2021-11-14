 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $199,900

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $199,900

4BR/2BA MSFH on an acre with no HOA and backs to state land! Spacious open floor plan with 2,432 sqft and includes a 16' x 32' bonus/game room! Bright updated modern kitchen features stainless appliances and loads of counter tops and cabinets. A wall of pantry space in dining area flows into a spacious family room that provides perfect setting for holiday entertaining and large family gatherings. Split bedroom plan offers additional privacy. Large Primary bedroom has walk in closet and ensuite boasts two vanities, a tub, and a separate shower. Ample closets throughout, laundry room with cabinets, and large bedrooms. Plenty of space for your toys, boats or RV, and views of the mountains and stunning sunsets. Two dwellings and up to two farm animals are allowed per zoning. Convenient to I-10

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News