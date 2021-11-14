4BR/2BA MSFH on an acre with no HOA and backs to state land! Spacious open floor plan with 2,432 sqft and includes a 16' x 32' bonus/game room! Bright updated modern kitchen features stainless appliances and loads of counter tops and cabinets. A wall of pantry space in dining area flows into a spacious family room that provides perfect setting for holiday entertaining and large family gatherings. Split bedroom plan offers additional privacy. Large Primary bedroom has walk in closet and ensuite boasts two vanities, a tub, and a separate shower. Ample closets throughout, laundry room with cabinets, and large bedrooms. Plenty of space for your toys, boats or RV, and views of the mountains and stunning sunsets. Two dwellings and up to two farm animals are allowed per zoning. Convenient to I-10
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $199,900
