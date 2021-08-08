4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $199,900

 Skip to main content
Range priced $199,900-$214,900! Lots of space! Room for RVs with a 40 amp hookup? Yes! All the toys? Yes! Guests & animals too? Absolutely! Generous 4 bedroom/ 2 bath + den/office/bonus room w/ a wood burning fireplace! This well maintained home has lots of upgrades & a great entertaining layout. Split floor plan, separate laundry/utility room, contemporary flooring & paint in bedrooms & main living space, owned whole house water softener, BRINKS security system w/ assumable contract, HUGE work/storage building, large, .83 acre lot with no HOA & countless possibilities. Fenced patio/ entertaining/ pet area, corner lot, water from well share co-op, AND MUCH MORE! Appx. 30 minute commute to Downtown Tucson/ UofA area (based on agent's test in personal vehicle during business hours).

