4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $199,999

Don't miss this great investment opportunity!! This is 2 separate homes with 2 separate addresses. The bigger house is at 3019, (4bd 3ba), this house is in great shape and sits on a large double lot. Not included in sq ft is a large mothers-in-law addon and a smaller addition on the front deck for a man cave/workshop. The other house is next door at 3021, it is a cute 1bd 1ba Park model approx. 400 sf, this one is fenced with covered parking for a great rental income. This unit will rent for a min of $800 per mo. Both properties are fully fenced and each one has a large shed that convey as-is. These two units have newer heat pumps and air conditioning. These properties are close to everything and won't last!! Make your offer today! Main unit rent min $1500 Per Mo. Total income min $2300.

