4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,000,000

For those looking to experience the epitome of desert decadence, look no further. Privately situated in the prestigious La Cebadilla Estates, this masterfully rebuilt home showcases unrivaled panoramic mountain views from the inside out. This flawlessly executed home was fully rebuilt in 2018 and provides elevated desert living through extensive modern amenities and upgrades. Situated on over 3 acres of horse property with a 4-stall barn and arena, with trails directly from the property that lead to miles of serene riding vistas!! Upon entry, find yourself greeted by the exquisite living room boasting high ceilings, elegant fireplace, and views so big they bring the outside in. Gourmet expansive kitchen features granite counters, huge island, breakfast bar, wine fridge, beautiful warm