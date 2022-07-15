 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,000,000

  • Updated

For those looking to experience the epitome of desert decadence, look no further. Privately situated in the prestigious La Cebadilla Estates, this masterfully rebuilt home showcases unrivaled panoramic mountain views from the inside out. This flawlessly executed home was fully rebuilt in 2018 and provides elevated desert living through extensive modern amenities and upgrades. Situated on over 3 acres of horse property with a 4-stall barn and arena, with trails directly from the property that lead to miles of serene riding vistas!! Upon entry, find yourself greeted by the exquisite living room boasting high ceilings, elegant fireplace, and views so big they bring the outside in. Gourmet expansive kitchen features granite counters, huge island, breakfast bar, wine fridge, beautiful warm

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News