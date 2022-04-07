4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,000,000

Welcome to this truly spectacular Tucson home! A stunningly picturesque estate nestled in a shady mesquite bosque. Custom built by renowned builder Mark Butler, this quintessential Tucson home has been featured in Tucson Home and Garden, The Opera Tour, and various Tucson news publications.Situated on over 3 acres of native mesquite growth in one of Tucson's loveliest hidden corners, this true Spanish Colonial style home boasts rustic hand-carved wood beams, countless arches & French doors, saltillo tile floors, cantera & talavera fountains, expansive courtyards & covered patios, and a luxurious pool long enough for lap swimming. The exquisite master suite boasts a cozy fireplace, large walk-in closet, and newly remodeled ensuite bath. The guest/pool house provides ample room for frien