 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,000,000

Welcome to this truly spectacular Tucson home! A stunningly picturesque estate nestled in a shady mesquite bosque. Custom built by renowned builder Mark Butler, this quintessential Tucson home has been featured in Tucson Home and Garden, The Opera Tour, and various Tucson news publications.Situated on over 3 acres of native mesquite growth in one of Tucson's loveliest hidden corners, this true Spanish Colonial style home boasts rustic hand-carved wood beams, countless arches & French doors, saltillo tile floors, cantera & talavera fountains, expansive courtyards & covered patios, and a luxurious pool long enough for lap swimming. The exquisite master suite boasts a cozy fireplace, large walk-in closet, and newly remodeled ensuite bath. The guest/pool house provides ample room for frien

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tucson’s 'gray water' program failing to produce results

Tucson’s 'gray water' program failing to produce results

For Star subscribers: A recent city study showed that fewer than 30 residents said they’re taking advantage of the decade-old initiative to re-use some of their household water for landscaping. The program pays homeowners up to $1,000 to purchase needed equipment.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News