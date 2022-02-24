 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,088,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,088,000

Spectacular new modern construction in gated Coyotes Pass nestled in the Tucson Mountains in Starr Pass. From the gorgeous courtyard entry into the stunning foyer, you walk in to look out over majestic panoramic views of Tucson and the Catalina mountains giving you an amazing vantage point to watch sunrises and sunsets. Very open concept living with gourmet kitchen extending into the great room and breakfast nook framed by a massive custom picture window. Kitchen is based around a massive oversized island with prep island, Sub Zero refrigerator, Wolf gas stove and double ovens and butler pantry leave nothing wanting. Split bedroom to master retreat, walk-in double shower, soaking tub with fireplace. All bedrooms with walk-ins and ensuite. Oversized 4 car garage pre-wired for lift.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News