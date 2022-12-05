Model Home Lease back opportunity. One of Tucson's sought after communities can be yours! Fairfield Homes new construction, Manzanita Plan overlooks the Sonoran Golf Course at Omni Tucson National. This 4 bedroom en-suite plan with amazing pool and spa area, Teen Lounge, Den, oversized kitchen and great room includes 12 ft ceilings in the main living area, a 16' x 10' high sliding glass door to enjoy the outdoors on the large wrap around patio and a 4 car garage. Price is subject to change once colorization and design is complete. Renderings are conceptional and may not depict exact final product. INTERIOR SHOTS ARE FROM OUR OUR MODEL HOME IN DOVE MOUNTAIN
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,101,375
Related to this story
Most Popular
The University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film & Television is reassessing its direction as interest in film and TV increase. Decisions are expected in March.
For Star subscribers: The Hideout Steakhouse and BBQ will open next year on Tucson's south side, creating about 50 new jobs.
Jim Kolbe, who represented Southern Arizona in Congress for 22 years, died Saturday, Dec. 3, of a stroke at the age of 80.
One of the men who showed up with zip-ties to confront the principal of a Vail Elementary School over COVID-19 protocols was sentenced to serve 30 days in jail on Wednesday.
For Star subscribers: Maricopa County wants a judge to toss out Republican Kari Lake's bid to immediately be given election records so she can challenge her loss in the governor's race.
If you're only in Tucson for a few days, here are our suggestions on what to do and eat while you're visiting — from a taco tour to a cup of coffee at Barista Del Barrio to a hike through Saguaro National Park.
What's happening in Tucson, Arizona this December: Holiday tree lightings and light shows, tamal festival, lots of markets, a light parade downtown, New Year's Eve parties, and more in the Tucson, Marana and Oro Valley areas.
Holiday gift guide: Tucson-themed items to gift this year, featuring handmade candles, jewelry, cards and more from local artists and makers.
For Star subscribers: She outlines for prosecutors the laws she thinks two GOP Cochise County supervisors broke by refusing to certify election results by the legally required deadline.
For Star subscribers: Judge says losing candidate Abe Hamadeh's lawsuit premature. Also, Cochise's GOP county attorney won't defend board for defying election certification deadline.