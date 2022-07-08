Welcome to Skyline Country Club Estates. Resort style living in the prestigious gated community! This modern and custom built home, offering breathtaking mountain and sparkling city views. Featuring a chef's kitchen perfect for entertaining with Viking appliances and a large waterfall kitchen island! Designer touches throughout! The exquisite gas fireplace, and open concept floor plan is sure to impress. Enjoy luxury living! The floor to ceiling windows boast natural lighting throughout. Spectacular views from every area of the home, a true Desert Oasis. Master suite is generously sized, with a large walk-in closet, and master bath ensuite. The multi panel sliding door is perfect for Tucson evenings! Enjoy the expansive backyard with the designer landscape. The outdoor kitchen and salt
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,175,000
