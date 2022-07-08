 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,175,000

  • Updated

Welcome to Skyline Country Club Estates. Resort style living in the prestigious gated community! This modern and custom built home, offering breathtaking mountain and sparkling city views. Featuring a chef's kitchen perfect for entertaining with Viking appliances and a large waterfall kitchen island! Designer touches throughout! The exquisite gas fireplace, and open concept floor plan is sure to impress. Enjoy luxury living! The floor to ceiling windows boast natural lighting throughout. Spectacular views from every area of the home, a true Desert Oasis. Master suite is generously sized, with a large walk-in closet, and master bath ensuite. The multi panel sliding door is perfect for Tucson evenings! Enjoy the expansive backyard with the designer landscape. The outdoor kitchen and salt

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Abortion measure fails to make Arizona ballot

Abortion measure fails to make Arizona ballot

Arizona voters will not get a chance to constitutionally protect abortion rights, at least not this year. An initiative drive fell short of needed signatures. That means, absent court intervention, Arizona will be able to start enforcing its territorial-era ban on abortion, which contains no exceptions for rape or incest.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News