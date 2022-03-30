 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,195

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,195

Beautiful updated 2 story home with ceiling fans throughout. 4 bedrooms plus a large loft that could be used as an office, playroom or den. Newer, cabinets, granite countertops and vinyl plank flooring. Bedrooms and 2 bathrooms are upstairs with a guest bathroom downstairs for convenience. Covered patio and spacious back yard provide plenty of space for entertaining. Ceiling fans throughout. Easy commute to Raytheon and Davis Monthan Air Force Base. Close to shopping and restaurants. Pet deposit $200 first pet, $100 2nd pet. Will consider shorter lease - monthly rent amount will increase.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News