4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,200

Almost new Mattamy single level 4 bedroom. Gourmet kitchen, granite counters, Kitchen Aid appliances. Huge great room opens to covered patio and large walled yard, perfect for entertaining, kids and approved pets. Luxurious master suite. All the new energy efficiency features. Great Vail schools and community amenities. Can be available in as little as two weeks! This rare rental in Saguaro Trails wont last long...so CALL TODAY!