 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,200

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,200

Move in beginning of April. Large 3 bedroom home in District 16. Very close distance to elementary, middle school and High school. Bright open floor plan with two living areas, high ceilings, updated kitchen including appliances and granite counter tops. Washer and dryer included in separate laundry room off the 2-car garage. No carpet--tile throughout. Large beautiful patio with mature trees for shade. Must see this home.See ''More'' for additional information or contact Listing Agent

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News