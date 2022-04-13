4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,250,000

Custom built in 2009, this Equestrian Estate sits on 6.64 acres, features 4,226 sqft, 4 BRs, 3.5 BAs, an office, & 3-car garage with 2 storage rooms. Make memories in this freshly painted home with large living areas, Granite Counters throughout & an open kitchen presenting S.S appliances with Double-Oven & Gas Stove. Laundry Room has plenty of space & a new washer/dryer. Owner's retreat has 2 huge walk-in closets, his/ her vanities, Jetted tub, & Walk-In Shower. Your Sanctuary overlooks stunning mountain & desert views with the added ease of living 15 min from town. The 6.64 acres display: 150x240 Priefert Roping Arena & Goat Arena, (6)20x20 Horse Stalls, (1)30x50 Shaded Pen, (4) Outside brick sheds - (1)545 sqft, (2)720 sqft, (1)1050 sqft. Do Not Miss Out on this sueno en el desierto.