Brand new desert modern home sits on top of an elevated lot w/magnificent panoramic mountain &city views. This home will amaze w/custom finishes like 16ft ceilings, multiple fireplaces, oversize 6 car garage wired for car lift, high-end appliances & walls of windows allowing abundance of natural light to fill every room. Gracious master suite offers a cozy fireplace& luxurious bathroom completed w/spa tub, over size walk-in shower and closet. Located in the prestigious gated community at Starr Pass home of the JW Marriott Resort & Spa, w/on site dining & golfing. Enjoy the outdoor living areas featuring extensive beauty & majestic views you can enjoy from every room. Conveniently located minutes from downtown, employment centers, and UofA without sacrificing privacy, quality &style
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,300,000
