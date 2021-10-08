 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,300,000

Brand new desert modern home sits on top of an elevated lot w/magnificent panoramic mountain &city views. This home will amaze w/custom finishes like 16ft ceilings, multiple fireplaces, oversize 6 car garage wired for car lift, high-end appliances & walls of windows allowing abundance of natural light to fill every room. Gracious master suite offers a cozy fireplace& luxurious bathroom completed w/spa tub, over size walk-in shower and closet. Located in the prestigious gated community at Starr Pass home of the JW Marriott Resort & Spa, w/on site dining & golfing. Enjoy the outdoor living areas featuring extensive beauty & majestic views you can enjoy from every room. Conveniently located minutes from downtown, employment centers, and UofA without sacrificing privacy, quality &style

