4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,500

NEW PICTURES ''AFTER REMODEL'' WILL BE UPDATED LATER - WAITING ON PHOTOGRAPHER. THESE ARE ''BEFORE REMODEL'' PICTURES.Awesome unfurnished rental opportunity in very desirable & wonderful Continental Ranch Community. Very convenient location, next to I-10, Safeway, Walgreens and Premium Outlet Mall with full access to community pools, skate park and all community facilities. Great sized 4 beds 2 baths 1 story 2 car garage with lovely yard. Very bright and opened concept with high ceiling and great flow. New carpet, New tile floor. Very big living room, dining room, breakfast nook. Spacious master. Huge lot. All appliances included. Clean & move in ready. No smoking inside the house. Pets are allowed with pet fee. Open to 6 months to 1 year lease.

