4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,600,000

An amazing historic adobe home circa 1879 in the heart of historic Barrio Viejo, near downtown Tucson. A stunning example of a late-19th century Sonoran row house. Historic architectural details are present at every turn, while all systems have been updated for 21st century living. In addition to the 3 bedrooms in the main house, you'll find a cozy library and a media room. The owner's suite boasts an expansive dressing room with built-in cabinetry adjacent to the gorgeous owner's bath with an antique bathtub. Outdoor living space is plentiful with a spacious main backyard featuring a beautiful pool and pool house. In addition to a second private courtyard and ramada. The property includes a large attached 1 bed/1 bath guest house with full kitchen, laundry.

