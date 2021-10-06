An amazing historic adobe home circa 1879 in the heart of historic Barrio Viejo, near downtown Tucson. A stunning example of a late-19th century Sonoran row house. Historic architectural details are present at every turn, while all systems have been updated for 21st century living. In addition to the 3 bedrooms in the main house, you'll find a cozy library and a media room. The owner's suite boasts an expansive dressing room with built-in cabinetry adjacent to the gorgeous owner's bath with an antique bathtub. Outdoor living space is plentiful with a spacious main backyard featuring a beautiful pool and pool house. In addition to a second private courtyard and ramada. The property includes a large attached 1 bed/1 bath guest house with full kitchen, laundry.
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,600,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
- 2 min to read
The shootout also left another Drug Enforcement Administration agent and a Tucson police officer wounded. One person is in custody.
- Updated
Chris Straub, 64, of the Pima County Attorney’s Office, was with his wife at a resort near Sedona when he failed to return from an afternoon of fishing Tuesday.
- Updated
Oro Valley Police are currently investigating the death.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: County supervisors will replace Sen. Kirsten Engel with one of three candidates. Also, Rep. Randy Friese decides to step down; Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faces censure threat; Steve Bannon returning to Tucson; and more.
- Updated
Colbert's remarks about Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema came during a monologue discussing President Biden's $3.5 trillion bill that is facing criticism by the Tucson native.
- Updated
OPINION: "It’s time for me to move back to St. Louis, where I grew up and where my parents, brother and his family still live," writes Star Opinion editor Sarah Garrecht Gassen.
The crash happened just after 7 a.m. a.m. Friday on I-10 near Tangerine Road
- Updated
The 40-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries at Banner University Medical Center.
- Updated
The city of Tucson's staffing shortage could impact services ranging from police, park maintenance to 911 assistance.
- Updated
The rare succulent is limited in numbers and faces threats including drought, wildfires, plant collectors and a proposed copper mine.