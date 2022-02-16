 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,650,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,650,000

This stunning 5,097 sq ft home was designed by architect Alexandra Hayes Murphy and built by Peregrin Mele in 2013 on 1.97 acres in Tucson Country Club Estates. Every design aspect of this spectacular home has been carefully planned and executed. This is evident through specialized flooring, windows, doors, counter tops, light fixtures, bathroom fixtures, detailed ceilings, roof tiles, technology and landscaping. Enjoy!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News