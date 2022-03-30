 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,850

Located in Catalina Foothills area this 4bdr/3ba home is a Must See!Private cul-de-sac lot sits up on a hill w/mountain views and a fabulous outdoor area w/ extended covered patio!Remodeled kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances and pantry.Main bedroom has two closets and w/walk-in shower. Bedroom 2 on opposite side of home also has a private bath w/walk-in shower.Formal Living room, formal dining room, family room w/fireplace, casual dining area, and more!Minutes to shopping, restaurants and Sabino Canyon.

