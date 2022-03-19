PRE-LEASING FOR AUGUST!The main house has 3 bedrooms 2 baths and separate detached guest house located in the historical Sam Hughes Neighborhood. Main house features original hardwood flooring through out & recently restored original windows. Wood burning fireplace in the living room, coved ceiling and niches. The kitchen features granite counter tops, new cabinetry with upgraded hardware and upgraded appliances plus formal dining room. Washer & dryer included and conveniently located in hallway. Master bedroom with access to the backyard and upgraded master bath, third bedroom also has French door access to the backyard and all bedrooms have ceiling fans. Separate small building could be an used as a studio or? Large fenced backyard with gazebo. Rent includes separate guest house in ba
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,900
