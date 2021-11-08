 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $250,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $250,000

Beautiful four bedroom two full bathroom ranch style single story home located in East Tucson. You will find this property near many popular restaurants, parks, local grocery stores and so much more! This property is sitting on a large .24 acre lot. Ceramic tile and carpet throughout the home. Some other interior features include ceiling fans, large dining area, double sink and plenty of cabinet and counter space in the kitchen. Built in 1962 this charming home has an open floor plan with lots of natural light making it very welcoming. Spacious backyard with covered patio and tons of potential to turn into your own personal backyard oasis to entertain guests. This home really has it all! Schedule your showing today!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News