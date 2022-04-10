 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $250,000

INVESTORS DREAM, Tons of potential, needs complete remodel and roof, priced accordingly. Wire cut, rose brick, mid-century home, 4 bed, 2 bath, mountain views and space for pool in backyard. Located in a desirable, central location in town. Close to shopping, dining, outdoors activities, Tucson Medical Center and the University of Arizona. CASH ONLY - Seller will do no repairs. Come see it before it's gone!

Advocates: Students at risk as UA Global Campus’ problems mount

