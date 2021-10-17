 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $254,900

You will love this solid built, slump block home! Desirable N/S oriented large lot with backyard facing North and a peek of Catalina Mountain views! Newer dual pane windows, roof recently serviced and coated with warranty plus granite countertops in kitchen and baths. Spacious island kitchen with lots of countertop and cabinetry space. Cabinets have roll out shelves, newer appliances includes fridge, stainless steel undermount sink, plenty of room for a large table. Owner's suite with private bath has newer custom tile shower, newer lighting and vanity. Wonderful backyard with privacy with tiled patio area, 2 sliding doors for access, double gate, mature landscape. Corner lot, single garage with storage room, lots of off street parking. Easy walk to city park. Pride of ownership!

