4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $255,000

The search is finally over! This charming 3 bed, 2 bath home plus 1 bed 1 bath guest house property is the one you've been looking for! Come inside to discover an impressive split floor plan showcasing soothing palette, tile flooring, and arched doorways. The spotless kitchen boasts ample white cabinetry, backyard access, a skylight, and plenty of counter space for all your cooking needs. End your busy day in the primary bedroom featuring plush carpet, a large closet, and a private bathroom. PLUS! A fabulous 1 bed 1 bath Casita that can be used for guests or rented out for additional income. Spend relaxing afternoons in the spacious backyard with storage shed and endless blue skies all around! Do not hesitate! Call to book a tour today!

