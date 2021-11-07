 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $265,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $265,000

Look no further! This well maintained single-story home is the one for you. This property is situated on a premium corner lot w/2-car garage and an easy-care landscape. Discover the captivating interior boasting an open concept with w/shiny floors, warm palette, and dramatic vaulted ceilings. The fully equipped kitchen offers plenty of wood cupboards, a pantry, breakfast bar, and plenty of counter space for all your cooking needs! The main bedroom filled with natural light has a pristine bathroom w/dual sinks and a sizable closet. Spacious low-care backyard with a relaxing covered patio and mature trees excellent for hosting gatherings! This beauty won't disappoint. Call now!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News