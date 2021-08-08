 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $265,000

Rare Second Chance - Back on the market, buyer backed out unexpectedly. Freshly updated 4-bedroom 2-bathroom home with wire cut brick construction, elegant family room with Flagstone rock fireplace, all situated on a large lot with some views of the Catalina Mountains. Kitchen with lots of cabinets... plus these Updates new engineered Bamboo & carpet, interior & exterior paint, lighting, stainless steel appliances, RV gate & french doors to the patio. Large laundry room with storage. Roof has been recently re-coated. Move-in Ready. Location - Just minutes from almost everywhere in Tucson, easy straight shot to downtown and close to schools and shopping.

