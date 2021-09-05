 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $265,999

LOCATION!! This large 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home is close to everything! Minutes to the UofA, Pima Community College, I10 and I19. Downtown with all its wonderful shopping and restaurants is also right around the corner. Landscaped front and back, Beautiful Saltillo tile, great floor plan and BRAND NEW stainless steel gas stove and dishwasher! Turn key ready home has been professionally cleaned and Saltillo tile has be professionally cleaned also. Seller is a licensed agent in the state of Arizona.

