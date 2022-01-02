 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $269,000

Seller will accept or counter offers within the price range of $269,000.00 - $279,000.00 Nicely remodeled home in Lakecrest subdivision. 3 bedroom and 3 baths with extra bonus room. New HVAC ! Newer tile and laminated wood flooring along with carpeted bedrooms. New butcher block counters in the kitchen with new cabinetry. Bonus room could easily be turned in a 4th bedroom. Extra large yard with drive through gate has many possibilities.

