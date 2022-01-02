 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $269,000

Location AND value! Who says you can't have both? Walk to schools, shopping, restaurants, and Lakeside park all from this cozy 4-bedroom 2 bath home in East Tucson. Tired of carpet? This home features modern ceramic tile throughout. Enjoy updated kitchen & bathrooms, recessed lighting, extra storage and over 1800 square feet of living space, all in a quiet neighborhood that exudes pride of ownership. The backyard is private, and features a large storage shed and Ramada, all on a large lot. Don't wait on this one! Call for your private showing today!

