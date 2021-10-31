 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $270,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $270,000

Highly Sought After | NO HOA | 4 Bed | 2 Bath | 1766 sqft | Lots of Parking | Covered and Enclosed Pool for Year-Round Swimming - This home located in established neighborhood features large kitchen with granite countertops, under mount sink, stainless steel appliances including range, hood, dishwasher, and side-by-side fridge with ice and water dispenser. Family room boasts wood burning fireplace and a sliding glass door to the covered & enclosed pool. Pool has newer equipment & was recently refinished. Pool house has storage and electricity. Bathrooms sport granite countertops with under mount sinks. Primary and hall baths have fully tiled showers. Backyard w/ block wall & a decorative wrought iron double gate. views Convenient to Amazon, DM, I-10, movies, shopping, medical, & more

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News