4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $270,000

Nestled in Midvale Park within the Cambrie subdivision you will find this nicely remodeled home with a pool. Perfect for a growing family, first time home buyers, or use as a investment rental. This 1995 built home has been tastefully updated wall to wall inside. Enjoy the beautiful ''herringbone pattern'' wood grain ceramic tile, new carpet, updated paint colors, new windows, a remodeled kitchen, 2 remodeled bathrooms and all with a new Goodman AC to keep cool! Relax on those long summer days in the pool and enjoy the new life with home ownership. This home should go quick. Agent Owned.

