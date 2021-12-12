 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $270,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $270,000

Accepting offers between $270k-$280k. Seller will provide an $8,000 A/C credit at or above $280kLooking for a new home? This fantastic 4 bed, 2 bath property nestled on a cul-de-sac lot is the one! Bright interior boasts neutral palette, carpet in all the right places, and a welcoming living room that is excellent for receiving guests. The family room features a cozy fireplace to keep you worm on the coming winter, skylights, & French doors to the back patio. The fully equipped eat-in kitchen showcases a plethora of wood cabinets, a built-in desk, a pantry, lots of counter space for all your cooking, & a peninsula w/a breakfast bar. The main bedroom comes w/soft carpet, a private bathroom, & a sizable closet. Enjoy relaxing under the covered patio in the vast backyard.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News