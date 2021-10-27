A renovator's delight! As-Is sale:Seller will not make any repairs. 2 separate homes on one lot. Front home 3bed/1bath, back unit 2006 build (with alley entrance). Property has been in the same family since the 1960s and needs updating. Recent fire in detached garage has made structure unsafe to enter (needs to be demolished or rebuilt by next owner). Property may have difficulty financing (cash, hard money or FHA203k loan is pref). Seller will consider trad financing if buyer deposits non-refundable earnest money with finance contingency waiver. Recent neighboring house with guest house recently sold for $367,000, so there is strong equity potential for an owner/occupant wanting to update
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $275,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Huckelberry was in stable but critical condition at a hospital after being struck by a motorist while riding his bicycle downtown Saturday morning.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Sen. Kyrsten Sinema knows the bride and groom but not guests who wore "disrespectful and racist costumes...and she strongly condemns such behavior," her spokesperson said after Bisbee wedding Saturday was beset by protesters.
- Updated
Sophie and Tim Mason got so sick they nearly orphaned their four children.
- Updated
Over 40 large-scale sculptures created by local, national and international artists make up the Tucson Jewish Community Center's sculpture garden.
- Updated
Construction on a marketplace north of Tucson in SaddleBrooke will begin next year.
- Updated
Patrick Martinez is the the second person arrested in the drive-by killing of Ocean Frederick Washington.
- Updated
In a game of 121 total plays, it took just three for the Wildcats to continue to tear a hole in the Pac-12 and Arizona record books for consecutive losses.
- Updated
Police are investigating the death of a 21-year-old woman who was shot in a road rage incident in midtown Tucson.
- Updated
A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the road rage shooting death of a 21-year-old woman in midtown Tucson.
- Updated
A man was arrested in the death of a 69-year-old who lived with him after a fight at their home.