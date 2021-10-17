 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $275,000

Your dream home is waiting for you in the Kingston Knolls Terrace Community! This house offers 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms w/low-care landscape. Discover a spacious living area w/brick accent wall, soothing palette, vaulted ceilings, tile floor, and abundant natural light. Enjoy your favorite meals in the eat-in kitchen equipped w/SS appliances, ample storage cabinets, granite counters, an island w/breakfast bar. Entertain your guests in the spacious family room. Generous size bonus room on the back. Main suite is comprised w/plush carpet, private bath, and an access to the bonus room. Vast backyard has lots of potential to add personal touch and a garden. Don't let this opportunity pass you by. Make it yours now!

