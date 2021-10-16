A renovator's delight! As-Is sale:Seller will not make any repairs. 2 separate homes on one lot. Front home 3bed/1bath, back unit 2006 build (with alley entrance). Property has been in the same family since the 1960s and needs updating. Recent fire in detached garage has made structure unsafe to enter (needs to be demolished or rebuilt by next owner). Property may have difficulty financing (cash, hard money or FHA203k loan is pref). Seller will consider trad financing if buyer deposits non-refundable earnest money with finance contingency waiver. Recent neighboring house with guest house recently sold for $367,000, so there is strong equity potential for an owner/occupant wanting to update
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $275,000
