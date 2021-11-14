 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $275,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $275,000

A great, spacious and clean home tucked away from the noises and stress of the city. The air conditioner is only two years old. A well-kept home with many great features such as a wide-open kitchen and high ceilings in the great room. Sunsets and views from this home are priceless! No HOA hassles here. The house is spotless and the yard is a canvas, just waiting for you to customize it. The garage has a great workshop area and a very convenient half bathroom.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News