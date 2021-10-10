 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $279,000

Well maintained 1,642 sqft 4 bedroom 3 bath home located in desirable La Tierra Buena Subdivision. Open kitchen floor plan with stainless steel appliances, pantry and access to back yard from kitchen. Spacious floor plan with ceiling fans throughout home. Primary bedroom features walk in closet with lots of storage space. Home is situated on corner lot with easy access to I10 and amenities. Low maintenance front & back yard. Home is move in ready. Don't delay, schedule your showing today.

