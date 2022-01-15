Well Maintained house with 4 Beds 2Baths and den room. 2,068 Sq Ft and 2 car garage. Tile floors throughout the house, Storage room. Roof is 5 years old, Large living room with fireplace and dining area. 2 Walk in closets in master bed. Great location close to I-10, schools, restaurants and shopping. This one is move in ready.
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $280,000
