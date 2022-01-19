 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $280,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $280,000

Well Maintained house with 4 Beds 2Baths and den room. 2,068 Sq Ft and 2 car garage. Tile floors throughout the house, Storage room. Roof is 5 years old, Large living room with fireplace and dining area. 2 Walk in closets in master bed. Great location close to I-10, schools, restaurants and shopping. This one is move in ready.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News