Beautiful 4bdrm and 2 bth contemporary home in Star Valley. This beautiful Lennar home built in 2016 has a large family room with an open concept to roomy kitchen with all appliances conveying. Split bdrm floor plan. Both baths contain dual vanities. Ceiling fans in every room. Beautiful 20'' tile in family room, kitchen and baths and carpet in all bedrooms. This home is hard to leave but seller is relocating. This home is just around the corner from the Casino Del Sol. Backyard boast professionally laid brick pavers waiting for your gazebo or outdoor loungers. Fire pit for those cold evenings. Front yard has beautifully managed shrubs. Come see this home before its gone. This home shows true pride of ownership. So come see this 1800sq ft beauty.
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $285,000
