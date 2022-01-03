 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $289,900

COMPLETELY UPDATED AND MOVE IN READY!! Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 full bathroom Ranch style home located in Central/East Tucson. On a large corner lot. New paint, tile and carpet throughout this home. Countless upgrades including stainless appliances in the kitchen, new bathroom tub, vanities, toilet light fixtures, ceiling fans and so much more! See features list in documents for more information. Large backyard with covered patio. It is located near many family friendly parks, trendy restaurants, local grocery stores, shopping centers and so much more! This home really has it all! It is less than a 15 minute drive to the University of Arizona. Schedule your showing today!

