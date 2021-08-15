 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $290,000

Nestled in the heart of Tucson, This 4 BR/2Bath home has tons to offer. Sitting on a nice sized lot with beautiful natural desert , this cozy Southwestern style home is a site to see. Plenty of room up front with concrete driveway and attached 2 car carport plus plenty of room in the back for entertainment, kids or to lounge . Stained concrete floor throughout ,ceiling fans, dual paned windows and a large master bedroom. 4th bedroom can be used for guest , office or play room. Close to shopping and plenty of parks nearby. This charming home blends in well with the Old Pueblo natural desert. Come see.

