4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $299,000

Excellent location--close to shopping, restaurants, park, pool and splash pad! Roof replaced in July 2021. Freshly painted inside and out (July 2021). Kitchen appliances still under warranty. Updated bathrooms. Bonus room downstairs makes an excellent office, library or play room. Upstairs bonus space has been converted into additional walk-in closet. Ample storage space! Washer and dryer included in sale. Originally a Richmond American model home. Must see today!

