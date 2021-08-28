 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $299,000

Don't miss this awesome 4 bedroom, 2 bath Eastside home in Rolling Hills. No HOA. Great open bright floor plan with tile in kitchen, family room and halls. Cozy fireplace in the dining area. Large covered, tiled back patio. Split bedrooms plan with large bedrooms and ceiling fans in all rooms. Master bedroom has 2 walk in closets. Close to shopping, restaurants and golf course.

