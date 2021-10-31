 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $299,900

Large lot in great central location! Spacious well-maintained 3 Bedroom/ 3 bath red brick home. The current family rm with fireplace west end of home could easily be converted to guest quarters or bedroom 4 with own bathroom. Tile everywhere except for 2 bedrooms. Fully fenced front & back yards. Huge backyard complete with flagstone pathway,built-in BBQ & large covered patio-perfect for outdoor entertaining. Nice front porch. 2 car tandem carport accessed through double gates from alley. Large living room off the kitchen. Huge primary bedroom with tons of closet space and glass slider to the patio. Front and back yards fully fenced. HVAC is 4 years old and south half of roof replaced in 2021. Would make a great investment home/rental. Has been rented & has good rental history.

