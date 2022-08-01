4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $299,900

Spacious single story, 4 bedroom, 2 bath floor plan with new floors and a upgraded finishes. Located just walking distance from Winter Haven. The kitchen features mocha cabinets, marble counter tops, and a FULL stainless-steel appliance package. Newly redone bathrooms featuring tile showers, new vanities, and gorgeous fixtures. A fresh coat of Interior AND Exterior paint all around. NEW flooring throughout: Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring and marble tile. The backyard features a covered patio, landscaping, a planter box and plenty of space. Minutes away from Rillito River Park, tourist attractions, hospital, shopping an more.