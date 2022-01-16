 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $299,900

Beautifully updated 4BD/2BA brick ranch in central Tucson on spacious lot. Open floorplan, new carpet in 2 bdrms, large walk in closet & solid wood sliding doors in main bdrm. Granite counters & SS appliances in kitchen, all appliances stay. Main bath with walk in shower, tub in hall bathroom has been reglazed. Covered patio, 1 car carport. Hot water heater, gas & sewer lines replaced 2021. New electric panel (200 amp). Big detached storage bldg in backyard. No HOA! Great location, convenient to shopping, restaurants, public transportation, Reid Park Zoo and other amenities, walking distance to middle school. Come and take a look today! Agent/Owner.

