4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $299,900

Unique Opportunity! The main home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The pool house is a studio apartment with a bathroom. This home has an amazing master bedroom with a beautiful fireplace, perfect to cozy up to on those chilly winter nights! The large backyard is great for entertaining with a swimming pool! RV parking available! Pool house is separate from the main home and is great for a rental, mother-in-law suite, etc.! Roof was replaced in 2013! New plumbing in 2014! Pool was completely resurfaced in 2016! Opportunities like this don't come around often - check it out today!

