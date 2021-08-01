 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $299,950

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $299,950

This house is offered including most of the furniture. It is 3 bedrooms plus an optional bedroom or office if 4 bedrooms are needed. It is located on a quiet street on the Tucson east side.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News